Dr. Maria Gieron-Korthals, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Gieron-Korthals, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Gieron-Korthals works at
Locations
Cms Tampa13101 BRUCE B DOWNS BLVD, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-8717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shriners Hospitals for Children - Tampa, FL12502 Usf Pine Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 972-2250
Nicholas Koehler P.A.5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 236-5114Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7900Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very thorough with my daughter, asked a lot of questions & did several tests right in the office with her. I found her to be knowledgeable, thorough & kind.
About Dr. Maria Gieron-Korthals, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1609885276
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
