Dr. Maria Giannopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giannopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Giannopoulos, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Giannopoulos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Giannopoulos works at
Locations
-
1
Garden City Obstetrics & Gynecology PC877 Stewart Ave Ste 30, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (856) 577-8138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giannopoulos?
Dr. Giannopoulos is beyond amazing. She delivered my first baby girl. The energy in the room when she walks in is just always refreshing and positive. She is patient, gentle and is very through in every aspect of her job. I’m excited to have my second baby girl delivered by her in just one month! I referred one of my good friends to her and she had the best experience as well and fell in love with her just like we did! Love you Dr. G thanks for making my husband and I Have an easy amazing experience! Definitely recommend her and all her staff is so sweet and supportive!
About Dr. Maria Giannopoulos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1598149460
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giannopoulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giannopoulos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giannopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giannopoulos works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.