Dr. Maria Georgsson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Georgsson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Georgsson works at
Locations
Psychiatric and Behavirol Health Solutions LLC135 W End Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 483-4000
Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates1100 Wescott Dr # 206, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 483-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Georgsson for the first time this week. I waited less than 5 minutes to see her. She looked at me when I was speaking. Listened to me. Reviewed some surgical history with me and explained quite a bit in an easy to understand language. She gave me a brief examination- meaning she actually touched me. This all sounds so basic right? Only I've met so many doctors who type away and walk out of the room. I left feeling informed. Confident about my choice for this doctor and a deep respect for her speciality. And she was lovely and so easy to talk to. Thank you Dr. Georgsson and your staff too.
About Dr. Maria Georgsson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Icelandic
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia University
