Dr. Maria Gentile, DO
Dr. Maria Gentile, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
CO Osteopathic & Integrative Med Assoc4901 W 38TH AVE, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 963-0913
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Although I haven't seen Dr. Gentile in quite awhile due to insurance conflicts, I can say she is one of the best professionally and personally. She gets to know you as a person, as a patient, and her whole health philosophy is one that I'll never forget. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Maria Gentile, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326064353
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Warren Hospital
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Integrative Medicine, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentile speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
