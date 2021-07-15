Overview

Dr. Maria Gentile, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Gentile works at CO Osteopathic & Integrative Med Assoc in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.