Dr. Maria Garzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Garzon, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Garzon works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There is no one like Dr. Garzon. She cares so much about her patients and provides an amazing level of comfort to me as a parent
About Dr. Maria Garzon, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487754784
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia Pres Babies Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garzon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garzon speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Garzon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garzon.
