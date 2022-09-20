Dr. Maria Garcia Cardona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Cardona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Garcia Cardona, MD
Dr. Maria Garcia Cardona, MD is a Dermatologist in Largo, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo8250 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 250, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (386) 348-3369
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Clearwater26344 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 349-6869
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The staff was very friendly & helpful upon check in. I didn't have to wait at all. The PA was nice & finished taking my information and told me what to expect when the doctor came in to do my exam. Dr. Cardona was thorough and went over my options and answered all my questions.
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1982895298
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Dermatology
