Dr. Maria Game, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Game works at
Banyan Sober Living Inc.2500 E Commercial Blvd Ste D, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 909-5708
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
Dr. Game is an extremely talented physician with a caring nature that few others have. She not only saved the skin on back of my hand but did such a great job that it's almost not even noticeable that there ever was a nasty wound 30 days after her work. I am very lucky that someone with her skill level was there for me and I don't think that a plastic surgeon could have done a better job, will always be grateful!
About Dr. Maria Game, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, German
- 1801098926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DE SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MIDICAS
Dr. Game has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Game has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Game works at
Dr. Game speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Game. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
