Dr. Maria Fung, MD
Dr. Maria Fung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 221-2800Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates2 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-4300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Very on time and wonderful visit
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164457156
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
