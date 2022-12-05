Dr. Maria Frexes-Steed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frexes-Steed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Frexes-Steed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Frexis saved my life. Other doctors said not to worry, nothing to be concerned about, excused my concerns. She immediately had suspicions of breast cancer and I think knew that would be the result of my test. She did a biopsy which confirmed her probable diagnosis. Not only did I have cancer in initial breast but other breast as well. Had two other doctors tell me it was nothing to worry about. Great surgeon, very attentive and thorough during and after bi-lateral mastectomy. She even came in on Thanksgiving Day to check on me. Very caring with my family who also adore her. She is amazing if you want a kind, caring, thorough, compassionate, knowledgeable, skilled surgeon who will go the extra mile to care for you. She continues to check on me and is always available if I have any concerns! I have referred others to her and they were very pleased with her thorough exam and concerns, diagnosis, and treatment plan.
- 40 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Frexes-Steed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frexes-Steed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frexes-Steed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frexes-Steed has seen patients for Hidradenitis and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frexes-Steed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frexes-Steed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frexes-Steed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frexes-Steed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frexes-Steed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.