Dr. Maria Fondal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Fondal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Fondal works at
Locations
Arthritis Research & Treatment Center1101 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 289-5488
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr. Fondal by my internal Med Dr. She gave me answers when no one else could. I’m sorry to see that all of you have had a bad experience. I’m glad that you’re putting your opinions because it helps. I did try to call the office today they answered the first time However the 3 other times I called it said” the Verizon customer is not available right now?? I didn’t understand that? Overall she has been Amazing
About Dr. Maria Fondal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992987358
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fondal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fondal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fondal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fondal works at
Dr. Fondal has seen patients for Arthritis, Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fondal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Fondal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fondal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fondal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fondal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.