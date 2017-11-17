Overview

Dr. Maria Fondal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Fondal works at Arthritis Research/Treatmnt Ctr in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.