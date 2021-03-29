Dr. Maria Filopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Filopoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Filopoulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Filopoulos works at
Locations
New York Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 773-3715MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly don’t understand the negative reviews. She’s actually one of the few doctors I ve been to who did a very thorough physical exam and even asked me detailed questions about my family history. She spent a lot of time with me and I felt she really listened to me. So I really think she s awesome.
About Dr. Maria Filopoulos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1245513969
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filopoulos works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Filopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.