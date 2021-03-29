See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Maria Filopoulos, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Maria Filopoulos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Filopoulos works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 (718) 773-3715
Hospital Affiliations
  NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 29, 2021
    I honestly don't understand the negative reviews. She's actually one of the few doctors I ve been to who did a very thorough physical exam and even asked me detailed questions about my family history. She spent a lot of time with me and I felt she really listened to me. So I really think she s awesome.
    Julia M — Mar 29, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Filopoulos, MD

    Internal Medicine
    14 years of experience
    English
    1245513969
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
