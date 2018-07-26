Dr. Maria Famatigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Famatigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Famatigan, MD
Dr. Maria Famatigan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Wellmed At Remcon7430 Remcon Cir Bldg A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 584-0051
- Sierra Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Went for a physical and Dr. Famatigan was very thorough and caring.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992702773
- Ravenswood Hospital Mc
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Famatigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Famatigan.
