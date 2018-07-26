Overview

Dr. Maria Famatigan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Famatigan works at WellMed At Remcon in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.