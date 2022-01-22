Dr. Maria Falcone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Falcone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Falcone, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Bend, IN. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Dr. Falcone works at
Locations
The South Bend Clinic211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9294Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Falcone and her staff are the best! I have been going to her for years and she is so helpful and explains things inn a straightforward so caring!!
About Dr. Maria Falcone, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Italian
- 1396735098
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
