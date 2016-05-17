Dr. Maria Falcon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Falcon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Falcon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Falcon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Center6900 N 10th St Ste 11, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 686-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falcon?
Despite having to wait quite a bit for my first time visiting the Allergy clinic. I understand how a doctor's office works. Even though, it took a while to be seen, I know it was because Dr. Falcon takes her time with all of her patients. Dr. Falcon only solidified my theory when she took her time on me. I have seen her multiple times since then and she is very clear and precise when explaining procedures she has ordered for me. She is very knowledgeable and credible and I would recommend her.
About Dr. Maria Falcon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831183730
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falcon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falcon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falcon works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Falcon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falcon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.