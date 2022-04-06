Dr. Escobar Vasco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Escobar Vasco, MD
Dr. Maria Escobar Vasco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Gonzaba Surgical Center720 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214 Directions (210) 207-5779
Northwest Medical Center7219 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 207-5779
La Diferencia Hospice730 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214 Directions (210) 921-3803
Dr. Escobar took time to listen and answer all my questions. Explain everything until I understood everything.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
