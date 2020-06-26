Dr. Maria Escalona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escalona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Escalona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Escalona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Locations
No longer practicing at this location1617 N California St Ste 2A, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 466-8546
Galt Medical Services387 Civic Dr, Galt, CA 95632 Directions (209) 745-8080
P. Gill Obsteterics & Gynecology Medical Group Inc999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 230, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-4924
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial2415 W Vine St Ste 103, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 333-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria Escalona, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881869741
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
