Dr. Maria Ermitano, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (82)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Ermitano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Ermitano works at Geist Center for Allergy Asthma & Immunology, PC in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Geist Center for Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, PC
    8150 Oaklandon Rd Ste 119, Indianapolis, IN 46236 (317) 826-5440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Pollen Allergy
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction to Sulfite Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cinnamon Allergy Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Egg Hypersensitivity Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Chestnut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Chick Pea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Chicken Meat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Coconut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Codfish Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Coriander Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Crab Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Crayfish Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Cumin Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Date Palm Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Duck Meat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Fennel Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Fish Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Frog Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Fruit Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Garbanzo (Legume) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Garlic Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Goose Meat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Hazelnut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Hops Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Kidney Bean Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Kiwi Fruit Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Lamb Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Lentil Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Lettuce Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Lima Bean Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Linden Tea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Lobster Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Lychee Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mackerel Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mango Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Melon Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Milk Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mollusk Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Msg Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mussel Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Mustard Leaf Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Oats Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Olive Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Oranges Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Papaya Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Paprika Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Parsley Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Peach Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Peanuts Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pear Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pecan Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pine Nut Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pineapple Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Plantain Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Plum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pomegranates Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pork Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Potato Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Pumpkin Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Quorn Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Red Meat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Rice Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Rye Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Salmon Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Scallop Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Sesame Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Shrimp Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Soy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Soybean Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Spices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Strawberry Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Sunflower Seeds Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Thyme Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Tomato Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Tree Nuts Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Tuna Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Turnip Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Turtle Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Vegetable Oil Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Walnuts Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Watermelon Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Wheat Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Zucchini Chevron Icon
Food Allergy-Related Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Intolerances Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Recurrent Infections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shellfish Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2022
    She always takes time to listen to you and never hurries through your visit. She’s very caring and compassionate. I’m glad I found her.
    Carolyn — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Maria Ermitano, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962473694
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut/Hartford Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center/Schneider Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Ermitano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ermitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ermitano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ermitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ermitano works at Geist Center for Allergy Asthma & Immunology, PC in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ermitano’s profile.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Ermitano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ermitano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ermitano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ermitano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

