Overview

Dr. Maria Ello, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Ello works at Trios Care Center in Kennewick, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.