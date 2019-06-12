Overview

Dr. Maria Dzierzko-Trojanowska, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Dzierzko-Trojanowska works at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.