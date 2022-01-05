Dr. Maria Duran-Soriano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duran-Soriano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Duran-Soriano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Duran-Soriano, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9131 Queens Blvd Ste 322, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 205-5035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visitó a la Dra.Duran desde que mi hija era un bebé hoy tiene 11 años de edad y seguimos con la Dra.Duran me encanta como trata a mi hija como la examina tiene una muy buena Atencion
About Dr. Maria Duran-Soriano, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972530657
Education & Certifications
- BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
