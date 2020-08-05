Dr. Maria Dungo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dungo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Dungo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Dungo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Los Alamitos Hematology Oncology Medical Group3801 Katella Ave Ste 207, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-9745
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Dungo takes time to listen to your concerns and answers fully and with exceptional advise. Very caring personality! Offers internet consultations.
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235101874
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Dungo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dungo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dungo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dungo works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dungo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dungo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dungo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dungo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.