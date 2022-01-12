Overview

Dr. Maria Doucet, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca Irvine Ca Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Doucet works at Doucet ENT in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.