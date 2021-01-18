Overview

Dr. Maria Dongas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from St. Louis University, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.



Dr. Dongas works at Centennial Heart at Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.