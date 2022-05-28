Overview

Dr. Maria Dolgovina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dolgovina works at ADVANCED MEDICAL CARE PLLC in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Vertigo and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.