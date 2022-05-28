Dr. Maria Dolgovina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolgovina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Dolgovina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Dolgovina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Dolgovina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Medical Care PLLC10124 Queens Blvd Ste A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-8881
-
2
Advanced Medical Care, Brooklyn1725 E 12th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (888) 896-2286
-
3
Advanced Medical Care Pllc1117 Brighton Beach Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 998-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolgovina?
Very friendly and careful.
About Dr. Maria Dolgovina, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
- 1316107147
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolgovina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolgovina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolgovina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolgovina works at
Dr. Dolgovina has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Vertigo and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolgovina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dolgovina speaks Hebrew, Romanian, Russian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolgovina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolgovina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolgovina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolgovina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.