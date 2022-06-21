See All Podiatrists in Warren, MI
Dr. Maria Doan, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Dr. Maria Doan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warren, MI. 

Dr. Doan works at Insight Surgical Hospital in Warren, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI.

    Insight Surgical Hospital
    21230 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI 48091
    Bazzi Podiatry
    7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 250, Detroit, MI 48214
    Bazzi Podiatry
    20526 Plymouth Rd Ste A, Detroit, MI 48228

  Ascension Saint John Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr. Maria Doan is an excellent podiatrist. She is professional, meticulous, compassionate, and thorough in her treatment and care of patients. She examines, analyses, and evaluates patients' feet in order to provide each on with the best prognosis for them.
    Tony C. Henderson, DMIN — Jun 21, 2022
    Podiatry
    English
    1366827198
    Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Doan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

