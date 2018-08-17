Dr. Maria Juliana Dipasquale, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipasquale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Juliana Dipasquale, DMD
Overview
Dr. Maria Juliana Dipasquale, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Dipasquale works at
Locations
-
1
Denver180 Adams St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 743-7710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Denver Metro OMS - Lone Tree10461 Park Meadows Dr Ste 102 Bldg 4, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0328
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dipasquale?
I had a tooth removed. I had no pain, even the the anesthesia wore off.She called to check on me . All the crew are very nice -it could not have been a better experience!!
About Dr. Maria Juliana Dipasquale, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1275692634
Education & Certifications
- Oral and Facial Surgery Center - Baptist Memorial Hospital
- University Of Florida Jacksonville
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dipasquale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipasquale accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipasquale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dipasquale works at
Dr. Dipasquale speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipasquale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipasquale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipasquale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipasquale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.