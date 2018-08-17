See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Maria Juliana Dipasquale, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Juliana Dipasquale, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Dipasquale works at Denver Metro OMS - Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver
    180 Adams St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7710
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Denver Metro OMS - Lone Tree
    10461 Park Meadows Dr Ste 102 Bldg 4, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2018
    I had a tooth removed. I had no pain, even the the anesthesia wore off.She called to check on me . All the crew are very nice -it could not have been a better experience!!
    jordan russell — Aug 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maria Juliana Dipasquale, DMD
    About Dr. Maria Juliana Dipasquale, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275692634
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oral and Facial Surgery Center - Baptist Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Florida Jacksonville
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

