Dr. Maria Dickey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maria Dickey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Dickey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dickey works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County3901 Las Posas Rd Ste 10, Camarillo, CA 93010 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickey?
Doctor Dickey & her staff are amazing. We have been to them for years and have no complaints!
About Dr. Maria Dickey, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1013164136
Education & Certifications
- Community Memorial Hospital
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dickey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickey works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.