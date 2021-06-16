Overview

Dr. Maria Dickey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dickey works at Identity Medical Group (Dignity Health Medical Group) in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

