Dr. Maria Desquitado-Tabora, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Desquitado-Tabora works at Southern NV Medical & Pediatrics Associa in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.