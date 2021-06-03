Dr. Maria-Despina Georgakis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Georgakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria-Despina Georgakis, DMD
Overview
Dr. Maria-Despina Georgakis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Locations
Aspen Dental5607 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79414 Directions (844) 228-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dentist I've ever had. Kind, caring, and attention to detail.
About Dr. Maria-Despina Georgakis, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1154982015
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georgakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgakis accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.