Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing dr de Sancho for many years. She is a very patient physician. She is very thoughtful and thorough. She makes sure that I am treated properly and answers all of my questions.
About Dr. Maria De Sancho, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730269374
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Med Ctr|Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Med Center
- Metro Hospital Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
