Dr. Karam Demori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Karam Demori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Karam Demori, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Karam Demori works at
Locations
-
1
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 351-5384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Longwood521 W State Road 434 Ste 308, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (321) 841-6444
-
3
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-6444
-
4
Orlando Reg Hlthcare Ctr of Oviedo1000 W Broadway St, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent caring physician who closely monitors all details related to patient symptoms. I highly recommend this specialist.
About Dr. Maria Karam Demori, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
