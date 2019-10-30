Dr. Maria Delcastillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delcastillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Delcastillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Delcastillo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Delcastillo works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates of Western New York Llp1306 SWEET HOME RD, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 838-3188
- 2 4233 MAPLE RD, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 838-3188
Nephrology Assocs Of Western NY220 Red Tail Rd Ste 2, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 712-0864
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is an excellent physician with a well run staff and facility. Listens to the patient and gives excellent advice. Spends all the necessary time as required. She knows her stuff.
About Dr. Maria Delcastillo, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1467572537
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delcastillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delcastillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delcastillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delcastillo works at
Dr. Delcastillo has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delcastillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delcastillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delcastillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delcastillo, there are benefits to both methods.