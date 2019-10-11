Dr. Maria Dela Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dela Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Dela Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Dela Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL.
Dr. Dela Cruz works at
Locations
Midwest Child & Adolescent Spec Gr PC1310 E Davis Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dela Cruz?
The kindest Doctor ever! She spent lots of time with us, answering all of our questions and her staff is so nice too. They are super busy, but I can see why!
About Dr. Maria Dela Cruz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518921212
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dela Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dela Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dela Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Dela Cruz works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dela Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dela Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dela Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dela Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.