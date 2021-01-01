See All Psychiatrists in Key Biscayne, FL
Dr. Maria Del Sol, MD

Psychiatry
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Del Sol, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Key Biscayne, FL. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Del Sol works at Miami Behavior Health Services in Key Biscayne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Behavior Health Services
    240 Crandon Blvd Ste 230, Key Biscayne, FL 33149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 439-0085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 01, 2021
    There are no words to describe how amazing she is. Hands down the BEST therapist I have ever met (and I’ve many).
    — Jan 01, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Del Sol, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1184793341
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Del Sol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Sol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Sol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Sol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Sol works at Miami Behavior Health Services in Key Biscayne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Del Sol’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Sol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Sol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Sol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Sol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

