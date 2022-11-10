Dr. Maria Decastro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decastro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Decastro, DO
Overview
Dr. Maria Decastro, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Decastro works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic - Neurology1721 Brandon Main St Ste A, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 315-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had two appts so far (another in a few days). She's always been attentive when I relate my situation. She did the most thorough exam of any of the specialists I've been to (two neurosurgeons, a pain specialist, and a podiatrist). Of those specialists, she's the only one who could read the EMG data — the rest of them only read the summary at the end. Ditto with the bone scan results. It's a long drive to her office from home (about an hour), but I'm willing to do that compared to telemedicine (which this office offers) because I want to demonstrate my walking gait and discuss other issues that wouldn't be easy over a screen session.
About Dr. Maria Decastro, DO
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decastro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decastro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decastro has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decastro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Decastro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decastro.
