Dr. Maria De Villa, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria De Villa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bellin Psychiatric Center Oncology Inc.1580 Commanche Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions (920) 435-8326
Bellin Psychiatric Center Marinette2820 Roosevelt Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 735-5225
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A great listener and patient advocate!
About Dr. Maria De Villa, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Villa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Villa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Villa works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. De Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Villa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.