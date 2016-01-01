Dr. De Pombo Luna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maria De Pombo Luna, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria De Pombo Luna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. De Pombo Luna works at
Locations
Qpsbroward Research Group7261 Sheridan St Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 561-6222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maria De Pombo Luna, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1275930109
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Pombo Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Pombo Luna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Pombo Luna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.