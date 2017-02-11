See All Psychiatrists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Maria De Las Baccaro, MD

Psychiatry
2 (10)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Maria De Las Baccaro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Baccaro works at Central California Tms Center Inc. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Central California Tms Center Inc.
    30 E River Park Pl W Ste 310, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 433-1867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 11, 2017
    Maria listens to me and takes me seriously when I voice my problems. Her treatment has given me my life back and I can't tell you enough how grateful I am that she is my psychiatrist.
    Fresno, CA — Feb 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maria De Las Baccaro, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1295984607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria De Las Baccaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baccaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baccaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baccaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baccaro works at Central California Tms Center Inc. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Baccaro’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baccaro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baccaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baccaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baccaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

