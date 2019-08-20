Dr. Maria Davila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Davila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Davila, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Davila works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Psychiatric PA / Awakenings KC / Clinical Neuroscience Institute5300 W 94th Ter Ste 200, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Directions (913) 381-8555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Meritain Health
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Preferred Health Professionals
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davila?
Dr. Davila has been a life-saver for me! I cannot say enough good things about her and her staff. She offers the latest in depression treatment, such as Ketamine and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). I have been a part of IOP at her office, also. Through her care, I have found hope. She listens well, explains things thoroughly, and works me in when I am having an emergency. I am very thankful for Dr. Davila.
About Dr. Maria Davila, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255404232
Education & Certifications
- American Society of Addiction Medicine
- UMKC
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davila accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davila works at
Dr. Davila speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Davila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.