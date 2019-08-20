See All Psychiatrists in Prairie Village, KS
Dr. Maria Davila, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Davila, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Davila works at Midwest Psychiatric PA / Awakenings KC / Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Psychiatric PA / Awakenings KC / Clinical Neuroscience Institute
    5300 W 94th Ter Ste 200, Prairie Village, KS 66207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 381-8555
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Marijuana Addiction
Group Psychotherapy
Sudoscan
Marijuana Addiction
Group Psychotherapy
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Meritain Health
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 20, 2019
    Aug 20, 2019
    About Dr. Maria Davila, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255404232
    Education & Certifications

    • American Society of Addiction Medicine
    • UMKC
    • University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Davila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davila accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davila works at Midwest Psychiatric PA / Awakenings KC / Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Prairie Village, KS. View the full address on Dr. Davila’s profile.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Davila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

