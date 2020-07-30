Overview

Dr. Maria David, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. David works at Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) in Newburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.