Overview

Dr. Maria Cubillas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Superior Medical Science Of Havana - M.D. and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.



Dr. Cubillas works at Homeland Health Solutions Inc. DBA CareCross Medical Center in Homestead, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.