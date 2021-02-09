Dr. Costanzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maria Costanzo, MD
Dr. Maria Costanzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Advocate Medical Group Vein Clinic South Washington Street801 S Washington St Fl 4, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 600-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Very informed about PAH. Uses words you understand and very kind and makes you feel comfortable even though you know you are in a doctors office and nervous about the results. Takes the extra step. To keep you informed. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Maria Costanzo, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Polish and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
