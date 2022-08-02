Dr. Maria Costantini-Ferrando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costantini-Ferrando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Costantini-Ferrando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maria Costantini-Ferrando, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny.
Dr. Costantini-Ferrando works at
Locations
-
1
RMA New Jersey - Englewood25 Rockwood Pl Ste 320, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-7773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costantini-Ferrando?
Dr. Constantini is patient caring and compassionate. She’s very knowledgeable, honest and will tell you her opinion but she also allows her patients to make their own decisions (within reason) and is supportive in the process. If for some reason things don’t go as planned she will always approach the situation with positivity and a fresh outlook but most importantly, with compassion. Although RMA as a whole has some processes and staff left to be desired, Dr. Costantini is the only reason I stayed the course. I never had a problem speaking with her if I needed her. She never made me feel like I was bothering her or that my questions or concerns where irrelevant or unimportant. The infertility journey can be difficult and I think the bedside manner of your doctor can make a world of difference. Dr. Costantini helped me navigate some difficult decisions and I’m glad I had her to guide me. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Maria Costantini-Ferrando, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1861630451
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, Ma
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny
- Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costantini-Ferrando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costantini-Ferrando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costantini-Ferrando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costantini-Ferrando works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Costantini-Ferrando. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costantini-Ferrando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costantini-Ferrando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costantini-Ferrando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.