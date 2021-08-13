Overview

Dr. Maria Constantinou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Constantinou works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.