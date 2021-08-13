Dr. Maria Constantinou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Constantinou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Constantinou, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Constantinou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Constantinou works at
Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-8363Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 444-5435
Rhode Island Hospital1454 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Constantinou is one of the best! A great listener and asks many questions. She spends plenty of time getting to know you and catching up on return appointments. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Maria Constantinou, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Constantinou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantinou accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Constantinou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Constantinou works at
Dr. Constantinou has seen patients for Melanoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Constantinou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Constantinou speaks Greek.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Constantinou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constantinou.
