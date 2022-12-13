Dr. Maria Colavincenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colavincenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Colavincenzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Colavincenzo, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 802-9667
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen her now for three visits. She did find in a blood test that one of my #'s was off. Not a normal test docs take, and I have seen some improvements. Stress also added to my hair issues. She told me today to consider trying minoxidil. She is thoughtful in her approach, and I can only say "seems," but she seems to know her stuff. I don't think she's trying to BS her way. She said that so little is known about it, but they have ways to combat the TYPES of hair loss. Which, IMHO, is key to knowing what is going on. I have recommended her to family and friends. Thanks, Dr. Colavincenzo!
About Dr. Maria Colavincenzo, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598931719
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colavincenzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colavincenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colavincenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colavincenzo has seen patients for Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colavincenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Colavincenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colavincenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colavincenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colavincenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.