Overview

Dr. Maria Clemente, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Clemente works at One Source Pediatrics PA in Weston, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.