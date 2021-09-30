Overview

Dr. Maria Clemente, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They completed their residency with Morristown Mem Hospital



Dr. Clemente works at Total Insight: Ophthalmology & Wellness Associates in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.