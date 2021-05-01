See All Podiatrists in West Islip, NY
Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY. 

Dr. Cifone works at Island Foot & Ankle in West Islip, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Allison Cheney, DPM
Dr. Allison Cheney, DPM
8 (38)
View Profile
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
10 (75)
View Profile
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Foot & Ankle
    1111 Montauk Hwy Ste 100, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 442-4450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cifone?

    May 01, 2021
    Dr Cifone, handled my Son's foot situation with professionalism and care of the highest level. She took her time in educating my Son about the situation and how best to deal with it.
    Steve DeClemente — May 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cifone to family and friends

    Dr. Cifone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cifone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM.

    About Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972033132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cifone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cifone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cifone works at Island Foot & Ankle in West Islip, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cifone’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cifone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cifone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cifone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cifone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maria Cifone, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.