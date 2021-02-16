Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Locations
Caplan-berkeley Llp Dba Caplan Surgery Center3100 Weslayan St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 526-1600
Bonaventure F Eng MD Inc2230 Lynn Rd Ste 104, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 495-0458Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group3085 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-3085
Community Memorial Hospital147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-3085
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had cosmetic surgery, and fillers with Dr. Choudhary and would highly recommend her. She is a very skilled and dedicated surgeon. I felt very comfortable with her and her staff is excellent.
About Dr. Maria Choudhary, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
