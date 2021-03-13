Dr. Maria Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Chou, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maria Chou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They completed their fellowship with GeorgeTown U
Dr. Chou works at
Locations
Arthritis & Pain Associates7300 Hanover Dr Ste 201, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-5600Tuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Chou was friendly and knowledgeable. She listen and answered any questions I had. She did not rush through my appointment. Her examination was very thorough. Staff was friendly also.
About Dr. Maria Chou, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Chinese
- 1689738452
Education & Certifications
- GeorgeTown U
- Loyola University Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chou speaks Chinese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.